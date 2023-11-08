Colomina of NATO travels to Skopje to speak with FM Osmani
Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia and Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy at NATO On Wednesday, Javier Colomina is scheduled to travel to Macedonia. He will meet with Bujar Osmani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, while he is there.
