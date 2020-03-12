During the day, MP candidate Dragan Kovacki, who is on VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the third election district, froze his job with the Defense Ministry. He called for a fair play, and asked Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, who is running in the fifth election district, to do the same. Sekerinska should give up her monthly income and not use state resources for party pre-election purposes.

Such a way of understanding politics is what Macedonia needs and only with such European values can we bring Macedonia closer to Europe, Kovacki said.