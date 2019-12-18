The government is neither seen physically nor by deeds, the smog swallows Skopje, and the government does nothing. The level of carcinogenic PM10 particles in the early morning in Skopje, Bitola, Tetovo, Strumica, Kavadarci and Kumanovo is up to 15 times higher than allowed limit. Hospitals are being filled, traffic accidents happen is due to reduced visibility, and Zaev and Silegov are doing nothing, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said at a press conference in front of the government building on Wednesday night.

The air pollution is a direct consequence of Zoran Zaev, who allowed the business oligarchy close to the top SDSM leadership to burn coke with 18% sulfur and colored textiles that are not burned anywhere in Europe and are brought here in Macedonia. Citizens are poisoned. The government poisons. The situation is alarming and urgent measures are needed.

Stoilkovski emphasized that it is necessary to urgently implement the following three measures:

1. Free public transport with JSP buses until air pollution is reduced and air pollution in Skopje is normalized;

2. Inspection and closure of polluting plants;

3. Release from work for people over 60, chronically ill and pregnant.