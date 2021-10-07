At Thursday’s rally in Gevgelija, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski called on the citizens to come out and vote en masse on October 17 because, as he said, these elections are a chance to create a new future and change.

Come out and vote in these local elections, because otherwise they will think that they are running the country properly and will continue to abuse you and your kindness. By remaining silent, we all become accomplices in their plunder of Macedonia. They want you to stay in the homes, but instead you should show resilience and go out to vote. Big decisions depend on the people, said Mickoski.