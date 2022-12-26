A commander, deputy commander, and eight police officers were arrested in yesterday’s major raid at the Tabanovce police crossing, “A1on” reported.

Raids were also conducted in the homes of the commander and the deputy commander.

According to unofficial information, the specialists who conducted the raid found money in cigarette boxes. They were in the cabins of the police officers. The officials claimed in court that the boxes were planted.

Since yesterday evening until this morning, the arrested were in the Criminal Court, the news portal writes.

Those arrested deny guilt and all claim that the money was planted. The Ministry of Interior has not yet made an official statement regarding the case, and the details are expected to be presented today.