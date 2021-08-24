The Commission for Infectious Diseases decided Tuesday not to introduce new restrictions. The current ones that were adopted last week remain in force.

According to the Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, the current measures in force should continue until the population immunity is increased.

The restrictions, introduced on the 16th of this month, include presenting Covid-19 vaccine certificate for entry into catering facilities, concerts, sports events, shopping malls, betting shops and casinos.