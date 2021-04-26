The Commission for Infectious Diseases has recommended the nationwide curfew be moved to 9 pm and restaurants, bars and coffee shops be allowed to work until 8 or 8:30 pm, provided they have outdoor seating, said to Health Minister Venko Filipce on Monday.
The Commission also proposes to lift the curfew for the Easter and Bayram holidays, but the Government has the final say.
The relaxation of the restrictions is due to the reduction of the number of new Covid-19 cases, but also the reduction of the number of patients in need of hospital treatment, said Filipce.
