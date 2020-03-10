The Commission for Infectious Diseases has recommended a two-week closure of kindergartens, schools and universities as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Commission has concluded that prevention measures need to be strengthened and recommends that all primary, secondary and higher education institutions and kindergartens to stop the educational process in the next 14 days.
Macedonia
