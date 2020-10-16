Following the worst daily report on Thursday, with 535 positive tests out of 2,445 that were conducted, the Commission for Infectious Diseases will decide on new measures at a meeting today.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said last night that they would include restrictions on public transport, operation of restaurants, certain economic entities, companies and wherever there is a risk. Some of the measures may apply in some municipalities, some may apply throughout the country. As regards the introduction of a curfew, he said, he personally thinks that at this moment it is still early, but at a given moment it could be suggested.