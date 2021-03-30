The Commission for Infectious Diseases is set to hold a meeting today, at which the coronavirus situation will be reviewed, on the basis of which it will be decide whether there will be further restrictions for protection against the virus.

The current situation with the pandemic will be also be discussed at today’s session of the Security Council hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski. Authorities described the current week as critical in terms of the further spread of the virus in the third wave, in which a large number of infections and deaths people were registered.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 18,000. In the previous day, 303 new coronavirus cases were registered out of 1,405 tests performed. 41 people died and 1,169 patients recovered.