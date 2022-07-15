The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country increased by 45 percent since Monday, although there were no reported deaths during this week. The Commission for Infectious Diseases is expected to hold a meeting today to discuss the situation with the coronavirus in the country.

According to the latest report from the Institute of Public Health, 1,365 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, and 494 COVID-19 cases were registered, of which 105 were reinfections. 276 patients have recovered, and no deaths have been reported.

Out of a total of 2,309 active cases, most of the are registered in Skopje – 1,231 or 50 percent of the number of active cases are in the capital. There are no active cases of the virus in Krusevo, Makedonska Kamenica and Pehcevo.