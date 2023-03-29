The Commission on the Use of Names has given a negative opinion on name Tsar Boris III in the title of the association for promotion of cultural values of Macedonian Bulgarians “Tsar Boris III Ohrid”.

The conclusion from Tuesday’s session of the Commission will be forwarded to the Minister of Justice for a final decision, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.

The Commission considers that using such name in the association’s title causes tensions and intolerance in the Macedonian society.