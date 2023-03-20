The Commission for Protection against Discrimination found that the former Minister of Internal Affairs, as a convict, was discriminated against in “Idrizovo” prison, where she is serving a four-year prison sentence.

The commission found direct discrimination by the Administration for the Execution of Sanctions against a female convict.

In particular, Jankulovska has been denied the use of visits outside the institution, rest, as well as employment.

In the explanation, the commission states that it is a matter of convenience that can be used if the convicted person has served a third of the sentence or has exemplary behavior.

The Commission recommends to the Administration for the Execution of Sanctions within six months to prepare an action plan with specific tasks and budgeting for all convicts, regardless of gender, to be able to use all the facilities prescribed by law.