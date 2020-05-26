Due to non-compliance with the coronavirus protection measures in the country, the Commission on Infectious Diseases recommends the Government to lift the curfew, open the borders on June 1 and open of cafes and restaurants.

This is the recommendation of the Commission, and the decision should be made by the Government at the next session, which has not been scheduled yet.

According to the Ministry of Health, until yesterday, May 25, 1,999 Covid-19 patients and 113 deaths were registered in Macedonia.