At Wednesday’s meeting, the Commission on Infectious Diseases adopted a proposal to introduce a curfew in Skopje, Stip, Kumanovo, including Lipkovo and Tetovo starting from 9 pm on Thursday until 5 am on Monday.

In other cities, the Commission is proposing a curfew from 4 pm to 5 am every day.

The Commission’s proposal will be submitted to the Government and the Crisis HQ to determine what actions will be taken next.

Members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, representatives of local public health centers and the Interior Ministry attended the meeting, convened by Health Minister Venko Filipce.