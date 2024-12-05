Newly appointed EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, who opened her term by calling on Macedonia to meet the Bulgarian demands and amend its Constitution, said that she will work to ensure that bilateral disputes do not stand on the path of the Balkan countries forever. She made her remarks during a Friends of Europe meeting in Brussels, where Balkan leaders were meeting EU officials.

My dream is that we have all the Western Balkan countries in the European Union, to see the borders removed as well as the bilateral tensions, the Slovenian EU commissioner said.

She had a bilateral meeting with Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, who said that he remains an optimist following his latest round of talks with EU officials.