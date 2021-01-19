European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi announced a mechanism that will help bring coronavirus vaccines to the Balkans, where the countries are badly lacking in procurement and distribution.

To ensure united front to beat COVID19 and early access to vaccines,

EU Commission will set up mechanism to structure provision of vaccines shared by Member States, with special attention to Western Balkans and neighbourhood. Further options to provide vaccines early will be explored, Varhelyi tweeted.

So far, Macedonia has failed miserably in procuring vaccines, with the only short term outlook at the moment being the expected donation of 8,000 doses from the large cache amassed by Serbia.