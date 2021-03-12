European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi called on Macedonia to resolve the dispute with Bulgaria as soon as possible, so that it may be allowed to open EU accession talks.

Asked about the prospects that Macedonia opens EU accession talks, Varhelyi said that the dispute with Bulgaria needs to be resolved fast, in a mutually acceptable way. He noted that EU member states still haven’t reached agreement on accession talks with either Macedonia or Albania, but that he hopes it will happen soon, in the first half of 2021.