The Committee on infectious diseases is expected to meet today to discuss was to reduce the restrictions imposed on the country to fight the coronavirus epidemic.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that while numbers of newly diagnosed patients were dropping for two weeks, they spiked for a few days this week, and the further direction these numbers take will determine what is to be done. He named some businesses that may be allowed to open soon if the infection rate moves in a downward direction, primarily education businesses and driver schools, as well as businesses that can easily introduce social distancing.