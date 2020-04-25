The announced public procurement of 31 respirators has failed, the Macedonian Government revealed today. Two companies who won the urgently called contract have informed the Government that they are unable to deliver the machines. The contract is being rescinded and a new attempt will e made.

Given how the machines are at a premium across the world, and the EU has banned exports, Macedonia has tried to purchase respirators from Brazil, Turkey and finally Italy, but all these attempts failed. The EU eventually donated 12 such machines, to add to the 130 which are currently operational in all Macedonian hospitals.