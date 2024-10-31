The investigation into the notoriously corrupt FITR Innovation Fund shows that companies linked to the top officials of SDSM and DUI were receiving grants for fraudulent “innovations”.

According to the Plusinfo news site, two companies from Strumica linked to Zaev were receiving “innovation grants”. Their names are Pauerad INT and Media Lab. Both companies have not submitted annual reports to the Central Registry for several years. The first company is linked to Zaev’s Elenica company, and in the latter, Zaev was a co-founder, before formally leaving the company.

Everest is the name of a company owned by Drin Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew who is best known for his involvement in the Soravia business center scandal. This company also received FITR “innovation grants”. Public funds were also given to Thor Industries, another company reportedly linked to Ahmeti.

The new management of FITR is investigating abuses of the past management, and has already found that millions of euros were given in suspicious grants.