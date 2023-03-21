The company “Click Media 101” won the tender of over 30,000 euros for electronic billing of water bills used by over 50,000 users of the Skopje Vodovod.

This company was founded four days after Marjanco Mitovski sat on the director’s chair in “Vodovod”, and the founder and sole owner of the company is Dragan Stefanov, who is not known to the public, nor available to the media. The tender is the first and only one registered for the company Click Media 101 in the Public Procurement Bureau. For 30 thousand euros, a newly established company should maintain and repair the electronic billing system, reported Telma.

Regarding the tender, the company with the cheapest bid won, and I do not know Dragan Stefanov personally, nor do I know who he is, former Vodovod director Marjanco Mitovski told Telma.

But Vodovod’s bills will not only be delivered digitally but also in a paper version, and that is much more expensive. Ars Lamina, known for printing textbooks, enters this million-euro deal.

The new, third director of Skopje’s “Vodovod” Dragan Ilievski concluded an agreement with the company ARS LAMINA DOO Skopje, which was late with the printing of school textbooks, but now for a million euros it will make and cover the water bills within 2 years.