The complaints filed by the political parties to the Administrative Court against the decisions made by the State Election Commission did not bring anything new. With the exception of two complaints of VMRO-DPMNE and one each of the party Democrats and United Macedonia, which will be reviewed today, the Court dismissed all other complaints filed by the Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa coalition and Levica, Integra and MORO – Workers’ Party, as unfounded.

Given the large number of complaints filed to the Administrative Court in recent days, several public sessions were held. The review and dismissal of complaints against the SEC decisions took place separately by several councils led by five judges each. As of yesterday, 186 complaints were reviewed by the Administrative Court.