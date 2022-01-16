The winter and ski center Popova Sapka was full of guests, who came for skiing, but also for hiking, walking or just to enjoy the fresh and clean air.

This, in turn, caused almost every inch of the place to be occupied with parked vehicles, and a particularly big problem was created this afternoon when most of the visitors left for home.

This caused complete chaos and lines of vehicles that were stuck for a long time at the exit of the road that leads down from Popova Sapka to Tetovo.