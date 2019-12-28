Compromising photos of the new interim prime minister Oliver Spasovski, in the company of Bojan Jovanovski known as Boki 13, accused in the “Racket” case, are constantly being posted on social networks.

Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev informed Friday that Spasovski would be the interim prime minister.

On one of the photos Spasovski and Jovanovski even had an official meeting at the MoI.

Citizens do not understand why Spasovski went with Boki 13 at concerts, but more importantly, why Spasovski could not see what Boki 13 was planning to do.

