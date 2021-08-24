The transport of confidential voting materials, including fingerprint scanners, will for the first time at the upcoming local elections take place with police escort. The State Election Commission (SEC) at a session on Tuesday adopted a rulebook for police activities at the elections, which it drafted together with the Interior Ministry.

The SEC also adopted a rulebook for voting of sick and frail people who will vote as before by using a UV lamp and spray and for which the terminals for loading fingerprints will not be used.