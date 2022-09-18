The newly appointed director of Skopje Vodovod, Marjan Mitovski, is a member of the Management Board of PE “Streets and Roads”, says VMRO-DPMNE spokeswoman, Marija Miteva.

She emphasized this while answering a journalist’s question, whether it is true that the newly appointed director of PE “Water Supply and Sewerage” has a conflict of interest with another position, stressing that according to Macedonian legal regulations, it is a direct conflict of interest of the positions.

Miteva pointed out that it is necessary for the director to be dismissed and to respect the Law on Prevention of Corruption and Conflict of Interest and that the advisory group of VMRO-DPMNE will submit a petition to the competent institutions for the same.