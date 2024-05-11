In a post on the social networking site X, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien congratulated Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on becoming the first female president of Macedonia.

“Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the first female president-elect of North Macedonia, deserves our congratulations. Along the route of Euro-Atlantic integration, we look forward to cooperating with North Macedonia on significant reforms and shared objectives as Allies, Partners, and Friends,” O’Brien stated.