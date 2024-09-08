– The American people and the people of Macedonia share a commitment to democratic values. We look forward to continuing our joint work to promote those values, strengthen security and stability, and deepen economic ties in the region. The United States will continue to support our ally, Macedonia on its European path in the years ahead, said the greeting from Blinken. On behalf of the United States of America, Blinken sends a greeting on the occasion of 33 years of independence and the historic election of the first female president in May.

– We appreciate our strong partnership with Macedonia focused on building a prosperous democracy anchored in the Euro-Atlantic community, says the congratulation from Blinken.