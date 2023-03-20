Four experienced nurses fired from work just because they are Macedonians, warns Brane Petrusevski from VMRO-DPMNE, calling this scandal DUization of Kumanovo.
The Member of Parliament says that after he revealed Sunday about these scandalous employments in the health center in Kumanovo, he has been constantly receiving information from the employees that there is constant mobbing of Macedonians.
DUI careless behavior in institutions must stop! I ask the competent institutions to cancel the ad that was not carried out according to the balancer, which is always referred to DUI, which is illegal and discriminatory.
Such as it is the balancer orders the director from DUI, NOT to employ only Albanians (this is not the first such ad), but according to the last ad, 5 of the 10 employments MUST be Macedonians, 4 Albanians and 1 Serbian, said Petrushevski.
