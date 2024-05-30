The Constitutional Court failed today, in two attempts, to elect a new chief justice. Dobrila Kacarska, notorious for persecuting opposition officials and protesters during her term as judge, had her term as President of the Constitutional Court expire.

Two other candidates close to the SDSM party are running for this role – Tatjana Vasic – Bozadzieva and Ana Pavlovska – Daneva. They require six votes of the nine judges, and the result was split 5-4 in favor of Bozadzieva.

Both of them remain in the race, and it will be up to some of the judges to change their minds to break the deadlock.

There is no deadline for the decision, and court will stage new votes on Friday.