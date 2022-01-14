The nine-year term of the constitutional judge Jovan Josifovski ends today, informs the Constitutional Court.

He was elected a judge of the Constitutional Court on December 24, 2012, and his employment began on January 14, 2013. Judge Josifovski contributed with his active participation in the work of the Court and in the past nine years he was awarded 228 cases, the Constitutional Court said.

With the end of Josifovski’s term, the Constitutional Court remains to function with five judges, out of a total of nine provided by the Constitution.

It is uncertain when new constitutional judges will be elected due to the political crisis in Macedonia.