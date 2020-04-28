The Constitutional Court decided to order a stopping measure against the Government decree to pay back salaries to the employees of the disgraced Special Prosecutor’s Office.

The decree was given by the interim Government led by Oliver Spasovski, using the executive power that was given to it to fight the coronavirus. Instread, the Government insisted that it must pay the significant unpaid salaries to the office that played a crucial role in bringing the SDSM party to power with its partisan attacks against the conservative VMRO-DPMNE party. Finally, the office was dismantled after evidence of gross corruption on part of its head Katica Janeva was revealed to the public and she now stands accused of extorting money from businessmen she was prosecuting. Janeva’s former employees are widely suspected of being involved in her campaign of extortion.

The court also ordered a cease on a decree that reduces public sector salaries by cutting a number of bonuses that are paid out.

On the other hand, the Constitutional Court decided not to take further action against several decrees that cover job relations and the budget.