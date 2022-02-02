The Constitutional Court is waking up from hibernation for a long time. Although in reduced numbers today the constitutional judges will discuss an issue that concern us all, and that is the Prespa Agreement which changed our country’s constitutional name Republic of Macedonia.

The request that the court will discuss is “Does the Prespa Agreement discriminate against Macedonian citizens on the basis of nationality and the right to freedom of belief?” The initiative was submitted by Professor Tanja Karakamiseva.

In the explanation she claims that the rights contained in Article 110 of the Constitution have been violated, which is the right to prohibition of discrimination on the grounds of nationality and the right to freedom of belief, awareness, thought and public expression of opinion from Article 110 paragraph 1 line 3 of the Constitution, guaranteed by international documents.