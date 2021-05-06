The Constitutional Court agreed to review the 2020 public prosecutors’ law, which was adopted after brutal violation of Parliament norms – initially the Parliament did not approve the law with enough votes, but the representatives were ordered to vote again.

The Zaev regime is using the law to further entrench its control over the judiciary, which was shaken with the Racket scandal and the collapse of the Special Prosecutor’s Office due to rampant corruption.

Former Justice Minister Mihajlo Manevski, the World Macedonian Congress and lawyer Tome Todorovski asked the court to examine the way in which the law was adopted. The judges agreed to review all three petitions.

You can’t vote twice on the same law. The way this law was declared valid is unconstitutional, Todorovski said.

The Constitutional Court will begin reviewing the petitions in mid May.