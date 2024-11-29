Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that a new service road will be built along the planned Tetovo – Gostivar highway, to prevent disturbances for the local citizens. The two cities are already linked with a narrow highway which does not meet the needs of the densely populated region, and this section is one of the planned highways being built by the US Bechtel company.

We plan to build new bridges in the area before we tear down the old ones. Otherwise, we would cut off Brvenica, maybe even Gostivar. That is why we came to an agreement with the company to first build an alternative route, and then go ahead with the highway, Nikloloski said.