Serbian paper Kurir reports that a Montenegrin businessman who has recently landed a huge corrupt deal in Macedonia is about to begin a campaign against Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The businessman, Miodrag Davidovic – Daka, was a high level official of Bosnian – Serb and Montenegrin state security services, which he leveraged into lucrative business deals, and is considered a major supporter of pro-Russian influence in the country.

In Macedonia, he became notorious after leaks showed that he is working with a mafia fixer to get his hands on a large plot of former industrial land in Tetovo, which he wants to develop into a dense urban area. Even after the tape was revealed to the public, the SDSM and DUI members of Tetovo city council voted in favor of the deal, and Prime Minister Zaev said that he personally encouraged them to do so.

Now Kurir reports that Daka is using such the funds he is amassing from the region to prepare a move against Serbian President Vucic. Daka reportedly met with the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and Serbian bishop of northern Montenegro Joanikij. According to Kurir, the idea is to increase funding of right wing groups in Serbia that would challenge Vucic’s rule, and to use Montenegro and Republika Srpska, as well as Macedonia, as bases of operation against Vucic.