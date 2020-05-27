The controversial head of the Islamic Community of Macedonia (IVZ) Reis Sulejman efendi Rexhepi was removed from office today with a two – thirds vote in the Riaset – the highest body of the IVZ.

The Riaset appointed the mufti of Gostivar Sakir Fetai as the acting head of the IVZ.

The muftis of Skopje, Tetovo, Struga and Kumanovo signed on to the decision, as did most of the other muftis, the MIA news agency reported.

Rexhepi is well known for his controversial statements that have included spreading ethnic and religious hatred, posing with machine guns and a map of Greater Albania, a prolonged fight for control over the Islamic community and most recently, his blackmail of the Government when he threatened to keep the mosques open and “turn Macedonia into Bangladesh” in terms of spreading the coronavirus unless he is paid money from the state budget. His removal comes days after he was married to a woman 50 years younger than him, which is his latest move that raised eyebrows in the country.