The cooperation agreement with the Alliance for Albanians and Alternative is a historic step for both Macedonia and VMRO-DPMNE, the leader of the largest opposition party Hristijan Mickoski said in Berovo on Saturday.

We formed a coalition before the first round of local elections in certain cities, we will support each other in certain municipalities, we will support each other at the level of mayoral candidates. Where Alternative / Alliance will have a candidate, VMRO-DPMNE will not have and vice versa, said Mickoski.

This coalition, as Mickoski said, will defeat divisions, crime and corruption and will show that Macedonia has opportunities with politicians who are outside the matrix of SDSM and DUI.