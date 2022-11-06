Alban Zogaj, deputy Mayor of Pristina, attended the political fair that VMRO-DPMNE is organizing in Skopje over the weekend, to present the work of its local elected officials. Zogaj said that Macedonia and Kosovo need to improve their cooperation in approaching international donors.

We have great experience, and large donor presence. The World Bank is supporting the renewal of green spaces with 100 million EUR, the EBRD has an energy efficiency program worth 6 million USD and USAID helps us on millennial challenges such as installing solar panels, Zogaj said.