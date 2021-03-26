Sitel TV reports that the Committee on Infectious Diseases will not propose additional restrictive measures.

Currently, the measures include limits on the number of patrons in restaurants and cafes, a strict mask mandate and, as of recently, an overnight curfew between 22h and 5h. The measures are mild compared to the curfews last summer, and the infection and death rates are exceptionally high, as the country is in the midst of a major Third Wave of the epidemic.

A new meeting of the Committee will be held on Tuesday.