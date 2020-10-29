The daily coronavirus report today was similar to the exceptionally bad results published yesterday – near record setting 862 newly infected patients and 14 deaths which show that the spike continues to hold strong.

The deceased patients were aged 35 to 90, and were from Skopje (5), Strumica (2), Prilep, Tetovo, Struga, Veles, Bitola, Radovis and Resen.

Of the 862 new cases, 390 were reported in the capital Skopje and 53 in Veles, which is turning into a major new hotbed of the epidemic. Additional 55 cases were registered in Prilep and 48 in Tetovo.