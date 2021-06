The number of weddings concluded in 2020 dropped by 25.6 percent compared to 2019. This is likely attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Statistics Bureau informed today that there were total 10,278 concluded in 2020. The average age of the newlyweds was 27 for the brides and 29.7 for the grooms.

There were also 1,569 divorces – a drop of 21.2 percent compared to 2019.