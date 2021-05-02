The Healthcare Ministry reported 45 deaths from the coronavirus infection today. Twenty of the deceased actually died in early April, but were added to the registry today, under a controversial public relations approach that led to deaths from the peak of the Third Wave being under-reported. The total death toll of the epidemic is now just below 5,000.

The Ministry also reported that it registered 105 new cases, out of a modest number of tests that were conducted (just 946). The number of active cases across the country continued to decline, and is now just estimated at 14,276. Of them, 6,500 are in the capital Skopje, Kumanovo has just over 1,000 cases and Bitola over 900.