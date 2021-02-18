As coronavirus numbers have dropped across Macedonia, Kavadarci is now the second most exposed city, after Skopje of course. The number of active cases has kept over 400 for a while, and lately reached over 500, well above all other cities of similar size.

Mayor Mitko Jancev blamed the restaurants and cafes for the spread, as the citizens are not maintaining distance and frequent these locales. Jancev warned that nearly 50 citizens of Kavadarci and the region and hospitalized in the city, all of them on oxygen support. More serious cases are sent to the capital for treatment. The Kavadarci hospital as only 60 available beds, and the numbers spiked from mid January, when it had only about a dozen patients.