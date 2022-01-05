The Healthcare Ministry reported a new high number of coronavirus tests and positive results – 1,375 people were positive after 7,188 tests. The large volume of testing indicates that the virus is spreading faster among the population, possibly result of the more virulent omicron strain.

The Ministry reported two deaths, a patient from Kavadarci aged 61 and a patient from Skopje aged 75. Two more deaths, that occurred last week but were not reported at the time, were included in today’s report. With that, the total number of deaths attributed to the infection in Macedonia reached 8,000. The number of active cases is estimated at 6,818.