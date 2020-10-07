Two teachers in the Goce Delcev elementary school in downtown Skopje tested positive to the coronavirus, prompting their 15 pupils to switch to online education.

The report has not been officially confirmed but is widespread among parents in the school, who are deeply concerned. Pupils in the first three grades have in-person education, but have the option to attend the classes online. Nearly all parents have decided to have their children attend school in-person, after it began on October 1, and this is the first case of infection in a school.