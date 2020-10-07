Doctors from the “8th of September” hospital had to call police to track down a coronavirus patient who fled the hospital and was walking through Skopje.

The patient from Kumanovo was reported missing from the hospital on Tuesday evening. It took the police four hours to locate him and bring him back to the hospital.

According to social media reports, the patient took a bus in the meantime and visited shops in the GTC shopping center.

This hospital is set aside for the treatment of the most severe coronavirus cases, and houses all patients put on mechanical ventilation too.