Eleven patients died of the coronavirus over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry reported. This includes four patients from Skopje, three from Prilep, two from Gevgelija, and one each from Kumanovo and Bitola. Their ages ranged from 57 to 85, and most were in their 70-ies. The total death toll of the epidemic is now 3,137.

The Ministry also informed that 305 new cases were diagnosed out of 2,533 tests that were conducted. The total number of active cases is 8,417 – the number dropped below 7,000 before the spread of the British strain over the past month. Skopje has about half of the total cases, while Prilep and Kavadarci have over 600 cases.