The Healthcare Ministry informed that 11 patients died during the past day of Covid-19. The deceased were aged between 64 and 92. Five of them were from Skopje, and one each from Vinica, Kumanovo, Negotino, Strumica and Tetovo. The total death toll of the pandemic now stands at 5,398.

The Ministry also informed that 33 new cases were diagnosed out of 3,777 total tests. The number of active cases dropped to 2,375. The high number of tests that continue to be conducted is linked with the opening of the Greek border for Macedonian citizens.